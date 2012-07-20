Joell Ortiz Freestyles In Brooklyn [VIDEO]

Joell Ortiz went back home as he performed at Guz Sports Bar in Brooklyn, NY. One quarter of Slaughterhouse showed why he’s one of the most respected lyricists in all of Hip-Hop. In this video, shot by Forbez DVD, Joell says “eff a beat, I’ll go acapella. f**k a Papa doc, f**k a clock…” okay, well not really.

But in any case, Joell Ortiz spits some bars off the dome with no instrumental while at the sports bar for nearly 3 and a half minutes. Pretty dope. Don’t forget that Slaughterhouse’s new album, Welcome To: Our House, drops August 28th. Hit the jump and check the video.

Photo: YouTube