Leaders Of The New School & A Tribe Called Quest Perform “Scenario” At Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival [VIDEO]

They just do not make posse cuts like this anymore. Last weekend at the Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival, Busta Rhymes reunited with Leaders Of The New School and was joined by A Tribe Called Quest to perform the all-time great posse cut “Scenario.”

As pointed out by my boy Meka of 2DopeBoyz, “This is quite possibly the first time all of them have done this song since that appearance on The Arsenio Hall Show damn near two decades ago.” Enjoy this performance, this is legendary.

—

Photo: Vimeo