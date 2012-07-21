Diggy is back on his BS as he drops a freestyle for the Jahlil Beats-produced, “Burn.” The Meek Mill/Big Sean fire starter gets an assist from the talented memeber of the Simmons clan in which he talks about burying the (seemingly one-sided) hatchet with J. Cole.

The moderate success of Diggy’s debut album, Unexpected Arrival, may have inspired Diggy to get back to what made people take his raps seriously. It would be nice to see the 17 year old rapper show off his talents behind the mic before getting on to album #2. Is a mixtape on the way? We shall see. Get a listen to his joint after the jump.

Diggy – “Burn (Freestyle)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Photo: Atlantic