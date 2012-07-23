Justin Bieber & Big Sean Perform At 2012 Teen Choice Awards [VIDEO]

Justin Bieber, aka Shawty Mane, aka Bieber Da Gawd was right in his element last night as the feature performer at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards. The Gibson Amphitheater was the epicenter of Bieber Fever as the 18-year-old pop star took the stage and performed his hit single “Boyfriend.”

Shortly after that, he was joined by G.O.O.D. Music’s Big Sean and performed his second single “As Long As You Love Me.” Justin Bieber’s rap-heavy third album, Believe, featured cameos from Nicki Minaj, Drake, and production from Hit-Boy, Rodney Jerkins and more while the remix to “Boyfriend” featured 2 Chainz, Mac Miller and Asher Roth.

Hit the jump to check out Big Sean joining the stage with the pop sensation on the Teen Choice Awards.



Photo: Getty