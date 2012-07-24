Jay-Z’s New D’ussé Cognac Print Ad [PHOTO]

We were flipping through the latest GQ and came across this new print ad from D’ussé featuring a well known BK rapper. If you recall, D’usse (pronounced ‘dew-say’) is Bacardi’s new ultra-luxury VSOP cognac that boasts a co-sign from one Jay-Z. We couldn’t find the ad online, so we figured we’d share it with you here.

In the ad, we see the back of Jay-Z’s head (or, a well qualified stunt double) while he holds a lit cigar in his right hand and stares out of a window. The view appears to be that of the Brooklyn Bridge, of course, while there is a bottle of D’ussé and a snifter glass on the side table to his right. The tag line reads: “A bold new expression of cognac.”

Word. Is that a painting on the wall (Basquiat/Banksy)? Let us know if you recognize it.

Peep the photo on the next page.



Photo: D’ussé

