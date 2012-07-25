CLOSE
Rick Ross ft. Andre 3000 – “Sixteen” [LISTEN]

How can you fit your life into sixteen bars? You don’t. Over some fantastic production from the J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Ricky Rozay and Andre 3000 dance all over “Sixteen.” This is the last song we will be posting from Rick Ross‘ new album God Forgives, I Don’twhich is in stores July 31st.

Eight minutes of rapping with a simple hook and some fantastic production, what more do you want? Three stacks even grabs the electric guitar and goes all Jimi Hendrix on us. Just do not tell him that the guitar is out of tune.

Hit the jump and get a listen to this excellent record. 

