David Banner, who recently released his free album S-x, Drugs, and Video Games now releases “I Look Good.” This single features up and coming Mississippi rappers Doe Hicks and Savvy Lucky. David Banner’s 2M1, which this song was released under, is a movement that Banner personally began with his own money.

Banner spoke with HHW about the movement which he hopes will showcase that urban music is still valuable. The 2M1 campaign’s goal is to help artist gain more control over the music, movies, and content they release, and has been supported my artist such as Snoop Dogg.

Hit the jump to check out the new song.

David Banner ft. Doe Hicks and Savvy Lucky – “I Look Good” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

—

Photo: Chamber Group