Drake’s Management Team Facing Breach Of Contract Lawsuit

There’s something shady going on in Drake’s team, so says a lawsuit filed in a New York court, last week. While Drizzy is not named in the suit, he is the focus of legal action brought on by James “Jas” Prince, who is the son of Rap-A-Lot Records CEO, J. Prince.

Prince, is credited for discovering the 25-year-old and helping to deliver him to Lil Wayne. Now that October’s Very Own is one of the biggest rap stars in the game— and about to renegotiate his contract— Prince feels that he is owed compensation for his work.

According to Prince “on or about 2007 /2008,” he entered into an oral agreement with Drake’s manager, Cortez Bryant, and Wayne’s manager to “develop and exploit Drake’s entertainment services together and split profits therefrom accordingly.” Prince and his father handled the business side of the agreement, but once Bryant signed Drake to his management company, Aspire Music Group, he was subsequently fazed out of the deal. As a result, in July of 2009, Prince negotiated a settlement agreement, offering him a share of Aspire’s profits. In the years since, Prince alleges that Aspire has not upheld their end of the bargain. Additionally, he claims that a lawyer for Young Money Entertainment didn’t pay Drake and has therefore “failed to protect the main asset of the Settlement Agreements.”

Prince’s attorney, James McMillan, said that his client doesn’t know how much he is entitled to receive. “We have no idea how much is owed because they are hiding behind one guy,” he told the New York Daily News.

Drake has yet to speak on the matter, but his YMCMB family is pretty used to legal action. Wayne has been the subject of several suits, so he can probably help him handle this situation.

Photo: GQ