Diggy – “New God Flow” [VIDEO]

The young fellow, Diggy Simmons, gets back to what brought him to the dance by throwing a few bars on G.O.O.D. Music’s “New God Flow.” The pop tunes may haven’t popped off as he might have wished so it looks like the good Rev’s kid is going back the freestyle route which initially brought him so much acclaim and promise.

Diggy’s boasts continue to grow as he talks about Prodigy loving what he did to the “Shook Ones” beat as well as headlining the Essence Festival and receiving spreads in The Source magazine. Despite all this, he still says he isn’t getting the credit he feels he deserves. Hit the jump to check it out.

Photo: Vimeo