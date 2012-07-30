50 Cent Signs First Fighters, Announces Street King Immortal Release Date

50 Cent is one busy man. Besides the whole rapping thing, the Queens MC is also an officially licensed boxing promoter and has signed Australian IBF featherweight champ Bill Dib to a contract with TMT (TheMoney Team) Promotions, reports Ring TV. Dib joins a couple of fighters who are already rolling with the Money Team; former featherweight titleholder Yuriorkis Gamboa and super middleweight Andre Dirrell. The “In Da Club” rapper has already made a stir in the boxing world, recently going at now rival Oscar De La Hoya, and Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s current promoter, on Twitter.

As for music, Street King Immortal is thought to be Fitty’s final album with Shady/Aftermath/Interscope and now has an official release date of November 13th. Late last week, Fif debuted his forthoming fifth album’s official lead single, the Dr. Dre produced “New Day” which features the singing of Alicia Keys.

Do think 50 Cent will make as great an impact in boxing as he has in Hip-Hop music?

Photo: AP