Jay-Z To Executive Produce NBA 2K13 [VIDEO]

Jay-Z is being advertised in this new spot for NBA 2K13 as the executive producer of the video game. Now as a minority owner of an NBA team, we are not sure how exactly this is supposed to work, nor how someone executive produces a video game.

Is Jay-Z going to manage the music on the game? Is Jay-Z going to be actually in the video game? Do they want front page articles for mentioning Jay-Z’s name? Are rich people just trying to toss Jay-Z money just because? Who knows, but there are sure to be more details to follow for the game as the summer winds down. Check out the Michael Jordan voiced commercial after the jump.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

—

Photo: AP