Drake And Rihanna Lead 2012 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations

It seems like these two will always be connected somehow. MTV announced the nominations for their 29th annual Video Music Awards and Rihanna and Drake lead the field with five nominations each. Both of the aforementioned were nominated for “Video of the Year” (Drake’s “Take Care,” Rihanna’s “We Found Love”). Drake’s “Take Care” video also scooped up nods in “Best Male Video,” “Best Art Direction” and “Best Cinematography,” while “HYFR” is up for “Best Hip-Hop Video.”

The “Best Hip-Hop” video category is anyone’s guess with the other nominees being Childish Gambino (“Heartbeat”), Kanye West ft. G.O.O.D. Music (“Mercy”), the Throne (“Ni–as In Paris”) and Nicki Minaj featuring 2 Chainz (“Beez In the Trap”). Frank Ocean received three nominations including “Best New Artist” for the “Swim Good” video from his nostalgia, ULTRA project.

Interestingly, despite all the the viral videos Rick Ross and Maybach Music Group have dropped over the year, not a single one was nominated. Also worth noting is Lil Wayne’s nomination for “Best Video With a Message” (“How to Love”) and A$AP Rocky’s for “Best Editing” (“Goldie”).

The MTV VMA’s will air live on Thursday, September 8th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. EST.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Video of the Year:

Katy Perry – “Wide Awake”

Gotye – “Somebody That I Used To Know”

Rihanna – “We Found Love”

Drake Feat. Rihanna – “Take Care”

M.I.A. – “Bad Girls”

Best New Artist:

fun. Feat. Janelle Monae – “We Are Young”

Carly Rae Jepsen – “Call Me Maybe”

Frank Ocean – “Swim Good”

One Direction – “What Makes You Beautiful”

The Wanted – “Glad You Came”

Best Hip-Hop Video:

Childish Gambino – “Heartbeat”

Drake Feat. Lil Wayne – “HYFR”

Kanye West Feat. Pusha T, Big Sean & 2 Chainz – “Mercy”

Watch the Throne – “Paris”

Nicki Minaj Feat. 2 Chainz – “Beez in the Trap”

Best Male Video:

Justin Bieber – “Boyfriend”

Frank Ocean – “Swim Good”

Drake Feat. Rihanna – “Take Care”

Chris Brown – “Turn Up the Music”

Usher – “Climax”

Best Female Video:

Rihanna – “We Found Love”

Katy Perry – “Part of Me”

Beyoncé – “Love on Top”

Nicki Minaj – “Starships”

Selena Gomez & The Scene – “Love You Like a Love Song”

Best Pop Video:

One Direction – “What Makes You Beautiful”

fun. Feat. Janelle Monae – “We Are Young”

Rihanna – “We Found Love”

Justin Bieber – “Boyfriend”

Maroon 5 Feat. Wiz Khalifa – “Payphone”

Best Rock Video:

Coldplay – “Paradise”

The Black Keys – “Lonely Boy”

Linkin Park – “BURN IT DOWN”

Jack White – “Sixteen Saltines”

Imagine Dragons – “It’s Time”

Best Electronic Dance Music Video:

Duck Sauce – “Big Bad Wolf”

Calvin Harris – “Feel So Close”

Skrillex – “First of the Year (Equinox)”

Martin Solveig – “The Night Out”

Avicii – “Le7els”

Best Video with a Message:

Demi Lovato – “Skyscraper”

Rise Against – “Ballad of Hollis Brown”

Kelly Clarkson – “Dark Side”

Gym Class Heroes – “The Fighter”

K’Naan Feat. Nelly Furtado – “Is Anybody Out There?”

Lil Wayne – “How to Love”

Best Art Direction:

Katy Perry – “Wide Awake”

Drake Feat. Rihanna – “Take Care”

Lana Del Rey – “Born to Die”

Regina Spektor – “All the Rowboats”

Of Monsters & Men – “Little Talks”

Best Choreography:

Chris Brown – “Turn Up the Music”

Rihanna – “Where Have You Been”

Beyoncé – “Countdown”

Avicii – “Le7els”

Jennifer Lopez Feat. Pitbull – “Dance Again”

Best Cinematography:

M.I.A. – “Bad Girls”

Adele – “Someone Like You”

Drake Feat. Rihanna – “Take Care”

Coldplay Feat. Rihanna – “Princess of China”

Lana Del Rey – “Born to Die”

Best Direction:

M.I.A. – “Bad Girls”

Duck Sauce – “Big Bad Wolf”

Coldplay Feat. Rihanna – “Princess of China”

Frank Ocean – “Swim Good”

Watch the Throne – “Otis”

Best Editing:

Beyoncé – “Countdown”

A$AP Rocky – “Goldie”

Gotye – “Somebody That I Used to Know”

Watch the Throne – “Paris”

Kanye West Feat. Pusha T, Big Sean and 2 Chainz – “Mercy”

Best Visual Effects:

Katy Perry – “Wide Awake”

Rihanna – “Where Have You Been”

David Guetta Feat. Nicki Minaj – “Turn Me On”

Linkin Park – “BURN IT DOWN”

Photo: Young Money