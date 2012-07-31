CLOSE
A$AP Rocky Says His LongLiveA$AP Debut Will Be A “Revolution” [VIDEO]

FUSE caught up with A$AP Rocky for an interview at this year’s Catalpa Music Festival in New York City. During their chat, the Harlem MC spoke candidly about his major label debut, LongLiveA$AP, which is in stores September 11th. “There was a lot of like blood, and tears put into this project,” said A$AP, who made sure to add that “nobody’s project is going to be touching this, because it’s not just Hip-Hop. It’s a revolution.”

The “Peso” MC also announced that the A$AP Mob will be releasing an album some time in the next week, which is not surprising because of the recent announcement of the upcoming LongLiveA$AP tour. No word on if the project will be free.

Check out the entire interview after the jump.

 

Photo: RCA

Close