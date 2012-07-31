A$AP Rocky Says His LongLiveA$AP Debut Will Be A “Revolution” [VIDEO]

FUSE caught up with A$AP Rocky for an interview at this year’s Catalpa Music Festival in New York City. During their chat, the Harlem MC spoke candidly about his major label debut, LongLiveA$AP, which is in stores September 11th. “There was a lot of like blood, and tears put into this project,” said A$AP, who made sure to add that “nobody’s project is going to be touching this, because it’s not just Hip-Hop. It’s a revolution.”

The “Peso” MC also announced that the A$AP Mob will be releasing an album some time in the next week, which is not surprising because of the recent announcement of the upcoming LongLiveA$AP tour. No word on if the project will be free.

Check out the entire interview after the jump.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• T.I.’s New “Go Get It” Video Features Big A$$ Mansion, Very Small Bikinis [PHOTOS]

• Dallas Mavericks Star Dirk Nowitzki Marries Wife In Traditional Kenyan Ceremony [PHOTOS]

• Rosenberg’s Night Of Real Hip-Hop With Odd Future & More [PHOTOS]

• Fat Joe Brings Out Kanye West, Jadakiss & More For “Pride & Joy” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

• Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte Banned From Wearing Custom Grill On Medal Stand [PHOTOS]

• 15 People Who Merged Rapping With Singing (Before Drake) [GALLERY]

• 11 Notable Black Olympians Who Deserve Your Respect [PHOTOS]

• 5 Reasons Why The Jackson Family Is Bat Sh-t Crazy

—

Photo: RCA