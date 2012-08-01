The Jay-Z Executive Produced NBA 2K13 Soundtrack [LISTEN]

This is kind of different. As you should already know, NBA 2K13 will be executive produced by Jay-Z. Part of the rapper/mogul’s job description was clearly getting a say in what makes it onto the latest edition of the basketball video game franchise’s soundtrack. You can get an early listen to the collection, which clearly has Hova’s blueprints fingerprints all over it thanks to an eclectic mix of artists, including U2’s Bono, his The Throne co-d Kanye West and some Notorious B.I.G. to keep things Brooklyn.

If you have Spotify (why wouldn’t you), you can stream the soundtrack below. We still want to know how exactly Jigga will “executive produce” NBA 2K13 since being a minority owner of the New Jersey Nets doesn’t exactly sound like a prerequisite. Nevertheless, props for helping kids who may not know become privy to classics like Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones Part II” and Eric B. & Rakim’s “I Ain’t No Joke” while getting virtual buckets.

Will you be copping NBA 2K13 when it drops?

Photo: 2K Sports