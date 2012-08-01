Big Sean, Nicki Minaj, Kids These Days, Star In ‘Adidas Originals’ Ad [VIDEO]

Nicki Minaj, Jeremy Scott, Big Sean, Kids These Days and Derrick Rose are all featured in the newest spot from Adidas for their ‘Adidas Originals’ campaign. Spanning the globe from New York, Tokyo, Chicago, and Brazil, this ad encourages people to embrace originality and creativity.

The 2012 Fall/Winter campaign is featured in this commercial and they utilize Nicki Minaj’s “Masquerade” off of her latest album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. Hit the jump to check the spot out for yourself.



Photo: YouTube