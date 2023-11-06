Kid Cudi Calls For Gaza Ceasefire & Palestinian Freedom

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kid Cudi made a public call supporting the people of Palestine and calling for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and the Hamas organization on social media.

On Sunday (Nov. 5), Kid Cudi weighed in with his take on the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas organization that has been raging since the group’s attack and kidnapping of hostages. In a heartfelt message on Instagram, the rapper began: “The things I’ve been seeing in the news have been breaking my heart. I can’t watch what’s happening in the world and remain silent. I can’t imagine the pain people are feeling.”

Citing “generations of family members” dying as a spur to his speaking, the Entergalactic artist continued: “I know some people are gonna disagree with me, but that’s ok. As a Black man, I stand against all forms of oppression. And as an artist, I feel responsible to give a voice to the unheard, and to celebrate the spirit of all people through my work and my presence. It matters to me that my art represents my deepest beliefs about what I think humanity can look like.”

Kid Cudi expressed his support for the Jewish people, saying that he “condemned any violence” against them before adding: “But let’s be clear, supporting Palestinian liberation is not antisemitic, it’s human. Palestinians deserve their freedom. This isn’t politics, these are real lives. And I’m just a dude who gives a f–k about humanity.” The statement comes after several artists including Drake, Killer Mike, Kehlani, Macklemore and others sent an open letter to President Joe Biden and Congress demanding a ceasefire.

“I stand with the people of Palestine as they demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the ongoing genocide. My heart goes out to all my brothers and sisters of all faiths and backgrounds who are suffering. Free Palestine!! With Love, Scott,” Kid Cudi finished.