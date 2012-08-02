ScHoolboy Q & A$AP Rocky Have a NSFW Convo on Noisey’s “Back and Forth” [VIDEO]

Noisey had the blogosphere on fire with the first installment of “Back and Forth,” a web series which captured a very NSFW poolside conversation between A$AP Rocky and Danny Brown. Keeping the NSFW theme alive, the series returns featuring the aforementioned Rocky and ScHoolboy Q, who provides a majority of the entertaining commentary. Q, known as TDE’s resident comedian, most notably aimed a few hilarious jokes at his friend Danny Brown.

The duo also shortly speak on the upcoming LONGLIVEA$AP tour, on which the Top Dawg Entertainment MC is set to appear. The tour sets out September 21 and coincides with A$AP Rocky’s highly anticipated major label debut of the same title, set to release September 11th.

Get a laugh after the jump.



—

Photo: Instagram