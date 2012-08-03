Game – “Amen (Freestyle)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Game is back in this rap thing. After making headlines for breaking up—then making up— with his fiancé, fighting 40 Glocc, and buying a car covered in leather, the Compton native has blessed us with more new music, by way of his “Amen” freestyle.

Perhaps he was inspired by the ups and downs of his relationship, or just really likes Meek Mill’s record, but his take on the song opens up with a commentary on current events. “It’s a lot of sad people in the building. Amen” he starts. “Batman got ni**as killin’. Goshdang/ We gotta pray for our people children. Amen.”

From there things go down the road of fellatio, makes a turn at his well-publicized beefs (“I done battled Fif, I done battled Jay, and I’m still sitting in my Range,”) then heads back into holy territory.

Actor/singer Jason Weaver, provides background vocals on the track, which was brought to the public courtesy of DJ Orator.

Being that he’s also freestyled over French Montana’s “Pop That,” and Rozay’s “So Sophisticated,” a new mixtape may be on its way.

Pray on it.

—

Photos: Tastemakerz/Rap-Up