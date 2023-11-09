HHW Gaming: Sony Has Sold Over 46.6 Million PS5 Consoles

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Sony’s PS5 is on its way to being one of the company’s most successful consoles.

It was a successful quarter for Sony regarding PS5 sales. Spotted on Engadget, the company has sold 4.9 million PS5 units during its second financial quarter.

That number now brings the total of PS5 consoles sold to 46.6 million. While impressive is still short of last year’s holiday figures, Sony did manage to move 1.6 million units more than it did in the previous year.

The impressive numbers come as Sony (as well as Nintendo and Xbox) all struggled to keep up with the demand for its PS5 consoles due to global supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As things slowly got back to “normal” and the shortages began to ease up, Sony was able to ramp up production on the PS5 console.

By the end of July 2023, Sony announced that more than 40 million PS5 units had been sold since the console hit shelves in November 2020.

Sony has set an ambitious target of shipping 25 million PS5 units in this financial year, but to achieve that goal, the company has to move 16.8 million more units.

While it seems like a bit of a stretch, according to Reuters reporting, Sony President Hiroki Totoki believes the goal is something his company “can attain very easily.”

The new “PS5 Slim” model due out this month could be that shot in the arm that Sony needs this holiday season to reach that goal, as the PS5 will surely be on the top of children’s and adult’s Christmas wishlists.

Sony Also Moved A Lot of Games

Hardware/consoles was not the only thing Sony talked about. The company sold 67.6 million games in the second quarter; 4.7 million were first-party titles.

The first-party numbers should also get a boost thanks to Insomniac Game’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which the studio happily announced sold 5 million copies since launching exclusively on the PS5 console.

That’s quite a feat for a game, not Grand Theft Auto or Call of Duty, which launches on multiple consoles.

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty