HHW Gaming: Rockstar Games Confirms ‘GTA 6’ Trailer Coming In December, Gamers Say FINALLY

GTA 6 trends on X, formerly known as Twitter, almost every month, and usually, it’s for no good reason. Well, that finally changed last night, and gamers have a reason to be very excited.

It’s happening, it’s finally happening. After years of silence and one massive leak, Rockstar Games is ready to unveil Grand Theft Auto IV, promising to share a trailer of the highly anticipated game.

The news was first revealed via bombshell exclusive reporting from Bloomberg’s Jason Scheirer, and it was officially confirmed with a post on X from Rockstar Games, who is notoriously quiet about upcoming projects.

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you,” said Rockstar Games president Sam Houser.

Leading up to this long-awaited day, word on the video game streets is that GTA 6 would feature its first female protagonist and will be influenced by Bonnie and Clyde while possibly returning to Vice City, Grand Theft Auto’s fictional spin on Miami.

It’s been no secret that Rockstar Games has been working on GTA 6 while continuing to add content to Grand Theft Auto Online, which launched alongside Grand Theft Auto V, which astonishingly came out in 2013 and has lived on three console generations.

GTA V is also one of the most profitable pieces of entertainment, bringing in more cash than any film or book since.

So, it should come as no shock that Rockstar Games took its sweet time making GTA IV.

Gamers Can Finally Rest: GTA 6 Is No Longer A Rumor

As expected, the video game world has been beaming with excitement at the news, knowing they are going to the first official look at Grand Theft Auto 6.

“No more GTA 6 rumors, we can finally rest,” one person said on X.

“The GTA 6 reveal rumours are finally over,” Tom Henderson tweeted.

We will be sharing that news when it officially drops. Until then, you can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty