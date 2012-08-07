DJ Khaled’s Kiss The Ring Tracklist

A tracklist for DJ Khaled’s upcoming album has been released. Although normally outspoken whenever naming his notorious A-list roster, Khaled has decided to keep hush on his cameo list. With the exception of lead singles “Take It To The Head” and “I Wish You Would,” there aren’t any hints on who else will be featured on the album. Needless to say, time will reveal if Khaled will continue to keep a tight lip, or if he’ll unveil a final tracklist revealing his artist roster as the release date approaches.

Kiss The Ring is slated to be released in stores August 21. The tracklist can be seen below.

UPDATE: All guests confirmed, Kiss The Ring in stores August 21.

1. Shout Out To the Real ft. Ace Hood, Meek Mill & Plies

2. Bitches & Bottles (Let’s Get It Started) ft. Lil Wayne, T.I. & Future

3. I Wish You Would (Feat. Kanye West & Rick Ross)

4. Take It To the Head (Feat. Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Rick Ross & Nicki Minaj)

5. They Ready ft. J.Cole, Big K.R.I.T. & Kendrick Lamar

6. I’m So Blessed ft. Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, Ace Hood & T-Pain

7. Hip Hop ft. Scarface, Nas & DJ Premier

8. I Did It For My Dawgz ft. Rick Ross, French Montana, Jadakiss & Meek Mill

9. I Don’t See ‘Em ft. Birdman, Ace Hood & 2 Chainz

10. Don’t Pay 4 It ft. Wale, Tyga, Mack Maine & Kirko Bangz

11. Suicidal Thoughts ft. Mavado

12. Outro (They Don’t Want War) ft. Ace Hood

Deluxe Edition

13. Don’t Get Me Started ft. Ace Hood

14. Aktion Pak ft. Mavado

15. B Boyz ft. Birdman, Mack Maine, Ace Hood, Kendrick Lamar

—

Photo: Def Jam