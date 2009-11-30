Jay-Z To Headline Britain Music Festival

Despite being the target of low-blows and shots fired via numerous sources, Jay-Z is continuing to ignore the melee and is set to be the main act for an overseas music festival. Jay has been officially announced as the headliner for Britain’s annual “Isle of Wright Festival.”

The festival brings together various acts to celebrate popular music culture and this year the man with the most number one albums in history will set the tone for the event. Jay will take his rightful space as the headliner for the event Friday, June 11, 2010. Other artists expected to perform are P!nk, Blondie, The Strokes, Orbital and Squeeze.

Britain’s “Isle of Wright” festival takes place June 11 to June 13 at SeaClose Park. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, December 4.