Drake Says The Public “Should Be Excited” About His Aaliyah Project [VIDEO]

The world of Hip-Hop and R&B has been in a flurry ever since Drake was said to not only be releasing new music with the late Aaliyah, but working on a full length album of her music. Null of an official confirmation, Drizzy quieted the rumormill by simply releasing the new song, “Enough Said,” with vocals from the late Detroit native. Now that the cat is out the bag, he’s finally opening up about the project.

Right after last weekend’s OVO Fest, the newly minted Champagne Papi spoke with Much Music about the release. “People should be really excited man,” he said. “A lot of people thought it was my single, it’s not my single. It’s all off an Aaliyah project that me and 40 are commanding, and 40’s just doing some incredible, incredible music right now.”

Contrary to popular belief, the 25-year-old said that Aaliyah’s family is actually on board with him doing the album, which will include 13 or 14 new tracks, and will involve others who played a role in her career. He also made it clear that his decision to go forward with the album was not about his personal love for the fallen songbird, but for her fans. “It’s not about me, it’s not about 40, it’s really about her and her fans, and us getting the opportunity to give you something that we feel is great.”

Sounds like a good enough plan.

Photo: Much Music