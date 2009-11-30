Olivia To Embark On African Tour

Olivia, the first woman to land a spot on 50 Cent’s G Unit roster, is taking her soulful singing act overseas and embarking on a solo tour in Africa. Olivia will not venture alone however but will promote her new music and perform alongside Democratic Republic of Congo super star Fally Ipupa. The twosome has a song together titled “Chaise Electrique” which they will perform for their dedicated fans.

While visiting the country, Olivia will accept an award from ‘The Music Editors Corporation’ and an honorary title for being the first American recording artist to do collaboration with a Congolese artist.

She is set to hit the stage in Point Noire, Brazzaville, and Kinshasa of the Democratic Republic of The Congo. While connecting with her fans in Africa, the “Bizounce” songstress is also preparing for the 2010 release of her second studio album, Show The World.

Following her tour in Africa she will embark on a ten city tour with Grey Goose for ‘BET Rising Icon’ and an overseas trip to Europe in the planning stages.

Olivia’s African tour dates are below:

December 4th – Point Noire, Congo

December 5th – Point Noire, Congo

December 6th – Brazzaville, Congo

December 12th Kinshasa, Congo

Wow! African tour? Accepting awards overseas? Go Girl! Just don’t call it a comeback…..yet anyway.