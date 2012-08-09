The Making Of Nas’, Scarface and DJ Premier’s “Hip-Hop” [VIDEO]

DJ Khaled takes us behind the scenes of the making of one of the more anticipated songs on his new album, Kiss The Ring. In this video, Preemo, Nas, Shaheem Reid, Scarface, and Jadakiss all make cameos while crafting this song which sounds like it is going to turn a lot of heads and ears by the time it is finished.

A topic that has been done before, Face and Nas speak to Hip-Hop like she is a woman and that they are both sad and frustrated with her. This will be interesting to say the least. Hit the jump to check out the making of “Hip-Hop.” DJ Khaled’ Kiss The Ring hits stores on August 21st.

