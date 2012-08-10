Eminem & Slaughterhouse Tear Down G-Shock’s 30th Anniversary In NYC [VIDEO]

Last night in New York City, the unicorn known as Eminem made a rare performance at G-Shock’s 30th Anniversary party at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Prefaced by a set from his group, Slaughterhouse, Eminem rocked the house and performed all of his classic records ranging from the Slim Shady LP all the way up to Recovery.

Eminem looked energetic and ready to please the legion of fans that came to the “secret” show in New York City. Joe Budden, Joell Ortiz, Royce Da 5’9” and Crooked I warmed the crowd up with their current jams “Throw It Away” and “Hammer Dance.” Marshall took the crowd shortly afterwards to perform jams like “Won’t Back Down,” “Lose Yourself” and ” No Love. Hit the jump to check out all of the performances from the special show. Props to illhype for the footage. MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Photo: Instagram

