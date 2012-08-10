The A$AP Mob Announce Album Title/Release Date

A$AP Yams, Bari, Ferg, Ty Beats, Nast, Twelvy, and of course Rocky are getting ready to release their anticipated group album which is now titled, Lords Never Worry. The album will be dropping on relatively short notice as it is scheduled to drop on August 28th.

This album will introduce the group to the masses right before A$AP Rocky drops his debut album, LongLiveA$AP two weeks after. Confirmed songs on Rocky’s debut album is the Flatbush Zombies assisted single, “Bath Salt” and the Hit-Boy produced, “Goldie.” MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Photo: ASAPMob.com