Action Bronson Signs With Warner Bros/VICE Records

Underground favorite and Queens native, Action Bronson, has found himself a label home at Warner Bros and VICE Records. Bronson announced the news via his Twitter account, which almost didn’t seem real at first. “I really signed to Warner Bros/Vice. Time to get serious,” Bronson initially said. “Through Left Brain.”

Other members of Odd Future all cosigned the tweet, adding that he signed for “137 mil and ten years like Prince Fielder.” A short while ago however, Bronson kept it 100 and added “Ok we joked wit you Its not through OF, it’s strictly Warner bros/Vice. My own imprint. I’m a leader no coat rider. OF is fam forever iDGAF.”

Congratulations to Bronson, now maybe he can get that cooking show that we all know he needs.

—

Photo: YouTube