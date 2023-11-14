Eazy-E To Have Compton Street Renamed After Him

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Eazy-E occupies a significant space in Hip-Hop history considering his founding of the legendary group, N.W.A., and co-founding Ruthless Records which thrust the West Coast into the spotlight. Later this month, the late rapper and label owner will be honored in his hometown with a street being named after him.

As reported by Rock The Bells, Eazy-E, born Eric Wright, will be honored by the City of Compton with officials renaming Auto Plaza Drive South to Eazy Street.

According to the City of Compton website, the event will take place at the Gateway Towne Center and will be open to the public. Officials will be on hand for the ceremony and will also be joined by Lil Eazy-E, the late rapper’s son, who will perform alongside N.W.A.’s DJ Yella with DJ Joe Cooley spinning tunes at the event. The ceremony is co-sponsored by the Compton Entertainment Chamber of Commerce and KJLH 102.3 FM

“The street naming serves as a symbol of recognition and commemoration, ensuring that our father, Eric ‘Eazy-E’ Wright, has a legacy that will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come,” Lil Eazy-E said in a statement. “It is a wonderful way for the city of Compton to honor his influence and the cultural significance that he brought to the community. I am truly grateful and honored to see my dad’s legacy continue to be remembered in my hometown, Compton, California on Eazy Street, 90221.”

Erica Wright also added comments in a separate press release.

“My dad loved where he was from,” Wright said. “Nothing could keep him from Compton. Nothing could keep his parents from Compton. This will forever be a highlight in my life. I am always looking to do things to make my daddy proud, and I know he would be so proud of Eazy Street. I can’t find the words to express my gratitude to the city. My dad loved Compton. He loved our community. I cannot count the many stories I’ve heard of him giving, whether it was from the stash out of his pocket, or to a charity. So with my siblings, we have developed the Eric Wright Family Foundation. We look forward to helping our community, and to show the world that it’s not so bad coming straight outta Compton. I love you, Daddy.”

Photo: Al Pereira / Getty