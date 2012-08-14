Kelly Clarkson Covers Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” In Detroit [VIDEO]

Don’t mind Kelly Clarkson, she’s used to soda and nuggets and just out here thuggin’. While on the road in Detroit, Michigan Kelly Clarkson decided to pay tribute to the hometown hero from 8 Mile Road, Eminem.

The OG American Idol donned her grey hoodie, flipped it up, and channeled her inner Marshall Mathers and performed “Lose Yourself” to her sold out crowd in the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Detorit. Ironically, out of the seemingly thousands of pop stars Eminem has dissed over the years Kelly Clarkson is not one of them. I just hope she thinks that put any stamps in her hood pass, though. Hit the jump to check out the video.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

Photo: YouTube