Jay Electronica Comments On Allegedly Ghostwriting For Nas

Well that only took about 24 hours. Yesterday, dream hampton and Frank William Miller, Jr. of FWMJ spun the Hip-Hop Internets into fierce debate when they attested to Jay Electronica and stic.man of dead prez ghostwriting material on Nas’ Untitled album. stic.man addressed the topic earlier today, partially refuting hampton’s claims by saying that he collaborated with God’s Son while extolling the Queensbridge rapper’s lyrical talents. Now, Jay Elec comments on the matter as well, via Twitter.

“Nas is one of the Greatest Ever. never has and never will need a ghostwriter. that man’s pen and legacy is without question,” tweeted the “Exhibit C” rapper this evening (August 14th).

So far all parties are standing firm on their respective positions. So will the Roc Nation’s rapper’s tweet bring this fiery debate to a close? Probably not.

Carry on with your lives, though. And bump Nas’ Life Is Good while you’re at it.

Photo: YouTube