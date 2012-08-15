Nicki Minaj Brings Out Cam’ron, Foxy Brown, Drake & Lil Wayne In NYC [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Last night at the Roseland Ballroom in New York City, Nicki Minaj made good on her promise to make up for missing Hot 97 Summer Jam by putting on a secret show for her hardcore fanbase. The performance was a good idea of what was missed at the summer classic in Metlife Stadium as she brought out Lil Wayne, Drake, Foxy Brown and Cam’Ron.

Killa Cam was the first guest as he performed “I Am Your Leader,” and Drake followed up with “Make Me Proud,” and “Up All Night.” Foxy Brown smashed the stage with a performance of “BK Anthem,” “Oh Yeah,” and “Tables Will Turn.” Lil’ Wayne and Drake performed “The Motto,” and closed out his appearance with a possible preview of a new song off his Dedikation 4 mixtape. You can check out the entire show as well as some photos from the big show after the jump.

//

//

Photos: Getty

Props: Yardie

