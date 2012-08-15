Eminem’s Japan Tour Promo [VIDEO]

Eminem is heading to Japan with Slaughterhouse to perform a few shows. If you are reading this from Japan, you can get all the information on the shows right here (and if you’ve got Google Chrome, that translate tab is going to be super clutch for you).

Below, Eminem filmed a promotional video which is pretty funny if you are into Slim Shady’s dry sober humor. It’s good to see Slim Shady doing more shows lately, and with news that he’s been back in the studio one can only assume that a new Marshall album is coming sooner than later. Hit the jump to check out the promo video.

—

Photo: YouTube

Props: BrokenCool via HHNM