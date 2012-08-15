DMX – Undisputed Artwork & Tracklist

Remember that DMX EP called The Weigh In that dropped back in May? No worries, not many people do. But Darkman X is moving forward with his next proper album, Undisputed, and has released its album cover artwork and tracklist. You might already know about the Machine Gun Kelly collaboration (“I Don’t Dance”) but the “Get At Me Dog” rapper has also finagled a guest spot from the late Notorious B.I.G. on a track called “Time To Get Paid.”

Undisputed, and its 15 tracks, is due in stores September 11th. Will you be picking up a copy?

Last we heard from the Yonkers rapper, he was recovering from a concussion suffered in a four-wheeler accident. Check out the tracklist and artwork for Undisputed after the break.

01. Intro – Look Without Seein’

02. I Don’t Dance f. Machine Gun Kelly

03. Slippin Away

04. I’m Back

05. Keep Your Head Up

06. Time To Get Paid f. Notorious B.I.G.

07. I Got Your Back

08. Frankenstein

09. No Love

10. Cold World

11. I Get Scared

12. Have You Eva

13. Fire

14. Sucker For You

15. Who’s F-ckin You

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• LeBron James & Team USA Party With Swizz Beatz & Nas In London [PHOTOS]

• Beyoncé Posts Flicks Of Blue Ivy & More On Tumblr [PHOTOS]

• Nike Officially Debuts the LeBron X [PHOTOS]

• I Do: 10 Songs Rappers Dedicated To The Women In Their Lives

• One Year Later: Did Watch The Throne Really Change The Game?

• 10 Sporting Events That Would Be In The Hip-Hop Olympics [PHOTOS]

• I Got A Story To Tell: 10 Of Hip-Hop’s Biggest Snitches, Allegedly

• The Curious Case Of Joseline Hernandez: A Visual Timeline Of Success [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: TMZ