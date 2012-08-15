Exclusive: Iggy Azalea Talks Sneaker Pimps Tour, Trap Gold Mixtape & Being Sued [VIDEO]

Iggy Azalea has endured a lot of career changes over the last year, but the Aussie rapper is putting the drama behind her. Azalea headlined the Sneaker Pimps tour kicking off in Los Angeles last Friday (Aug. 10). The event featured live performances, a video game lounge with six game kiosks, and the world’s largest sneaker display showcasing 1,500 rare vintage, customized and celebrity signed sneakers.

A self-professed shoe addict, Azalea jumped at the opportunity to perform at the event. “I just think everybody really loves to have a fun crazy time with shoes,” she tells Hip-Hop Wired. “You don’t really see it as much as I did when I was a teenager. It was only a few years ago that it was so popular, and I was even doing my own sneakers and things likes that. I think it’s the fact that you can come here and see so many different dope shoes, everybody really enjoys it.”

Having released her Glory EP, earlier in the month after a few delays, the 22-year-old is moving forward from the rift with Interscope Records and other obstacles putting a hold on her The New Classic debut. “Im free to do what I want. I’m recording Trap Gold in the moment which will be my next mixtape. I’ve taken a lot of precautions this time,” she said explaining how she has been sued behind some of her music.

Check out the entire interview below.



Photo: Hip-Hop Wired