Gucci Mane: The Rising King of Collabo?

“I think there were a lot of misconceptions about me , but I can understand why it was like that because people didn’t know me, I wouldn’t let them in my world.”

There was a certain point in time, believe it or not, when rapper Gucci Mane wasn’t in high demand as he was on his come up in the music world. Outside of his collaboration with Young Jeezy back in the day on “So Icey” , La Flare has always seemed to be an artist that preferred to keep to himself.

Recently, however, the feeling must have changed as Gucci has almost become the new Lil Wayne due to the fact that a person can’t go anywhere without hearing the rapper featured on a rap record. He has even stretched his wings and aligned himself with R&B.

From Outkast’s Big Boi to Juelz Santana to Cam’Ron, the Georgia native is almost untouchable and can do no wrong on a track as artists across the country are looking to work with him.

He’s even created a high demand for his crew as OJ Da Juiceman is another rapper being utilized by big names.

Although Gucci is currently dealing with a prison sentence stemming from probation violation, luckily with good behavior, he will be able to return within six months and continue to find his way in infiltrating the mainstream.

La Flare was able to speak with Miss Info where he revealed how he initially came into the game in regards to him working with others stating that he was more attracted to the underdogs of the music industry.

“Very isolated person as far as musically or industry wise. I kind of look down on being major or major artists. I look up to and respect the more independent person, paying out their pocket and running their own show. That’s where I came from.”

Now that he has exploded onto the scene, however, things have changed as everybody seems to want to be on Team Gucci. Realizing that there is such a high demand, he only feels that it makes sense and is aware of the fact that his buzz can only bring buzz to these other artists that affiliate themselves with him.

“By me never reaching out to them, they didn’t have no clue what I would say or think and then as my stuff started to pop, not to say that they jumped on the bandwagon, it was just a smart choice. South is on the rise and if I was on the rise and fell off, I can get this to take me back up there or if my stuff on the rise too, we can go at the same time.”

Whether artists are trying to ride the wave of success that is Gucci or just have a general interest in collaborating, one thing is for certain and that is the fact that Gucci has been able to claw and crawl his way from the underground to establish his dominance in Hip Hop. As he sits behind a jail cell, he can only expect even more opportunity once he is freed from incarceration.