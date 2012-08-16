Bow Wow Says “F**k” His Underrated Album…And Its Release Date

Bow Wow is going through some professional changes with his forthcoming Underrated album, and has decided to put the project on the back burner– for the time being. The Cash Money rapper is unhappy with the progress made promoting the release and used Twitter to reveal his discrepancies, Wednesday (Aug. 15). “Doing everything on my own. No help from nobody. Going to radio dolo going to da clubs f-k’n wit dj’s dolo. So when i win im thankn myself.”

The 25-year-old dropped the track “We In Da Club” earlier this month, but apparently his focus is now on his Underrated tour, rather than his Cash Money debut. “Sh-t so f-cked up maaan.. I swear,” he continued. “Im tryna stay focused but its like at this point ‘F-ck that album’ & F-ck a release date. Im doin shows..on tour my shows is sell’n out. Im able to feed my fam and do what i do. Thats whats important. Dis album has fallen to 9th place on my list.”

In April, Bow told Hip-Hop Wired that Underrated shows his growth, and explained his decision to align with Cash Money. “I just really wanted to group myself with guys that I knew,” he said. “It wasn’t even about what they were doing. It was about me feeling comfortable because I always considered me to be who I am in my own right, I stand alone regardless, I just needed a home.”

With those explosive tweets out in the atmosphere, his label situation may be a little awkward if nothing else.

On a positive note, his tour is selling out around the country. Keep ya head up Bow.

Photo: JAMS