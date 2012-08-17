Team USA Basketball’s Gold Beats By Dre Studio Headphones [PHOTOS]

Last Sunday, Team USA’s Men’s Basketball squad of elite NBA players took home the gold at the London Olympics by beating Spain. Besides earning shiny gold medals, the players were also laced with custom gold Beats By Dre headphones after their W. We saw LeBron James rocking his at afterparty that featured Swizz Beatz and Nas.

The custom heaphones are the Studio models and unfortunately you won’t be able to ever find them in stores. The custom headphones were strictly made for Team USA so unless you were in London hooping with Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony and the rest of team USA, you can only admire these from afar. Check out images of the headphones in the gallery after the break.

Photos: Beats By Dre, WireImage

