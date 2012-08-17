Ace Hood – Body Bag Vol. 2 Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

We The Best Music Group rapper Ace Hood is a lot of things, but lazy isn’t one of them. Dropping his astounding 12th mixtape since 2008, DJ Khaled’s young pitbull is off the leash with his newest project, Body Bag Vol. 2. Ace Hood enlists the help Bun B, Kiko Bangz, Juicy J, Choo Choo and Kevin Cossom for the second edition of his Body Bag series.

Production on this mixtape includes the likes of Mike Will, Jahlil Beats, Sonny Digital, Young Chop, The Runners and many more. Hit the jump to get the stream courtesy of the good people at DatPiff. Artwork and tracklist is also included.



Photo: Getty