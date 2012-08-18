Chris Brown’s Rep Calls $16 Million Nightclub Brawl Lawsuit “Frivolous”

Chris Brown isn’t paying much attention to the $16 million lawsuit filed against he and Drake stemming from their bottle-throwing nightclub brawl in June. Brown’s rep spoke to TMZ about the suit, on behalf od the singer’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, saying “It’s a frivolous lawsuit.”

The suit was filed by Entertainment Enterprises, the company that owns a separate club affiliated with WiP Nightclub where the fight went down. They are seeking punitive damages, for “ultra-hazardous activity” and “intentional illegal acts,” as a result of the fight.

The kicker is that neither Drake nor Brown were pointed out as the people who actually launched bottles in each other’s direction, which may bar them any legal responsibility.

Following the messy altercation, WiP lost its liquor license and was shut down for a short time. The club’s owner was also arrested on a warrant unrelated to the fight.

Brown and Drake denied any wrongdoing in the incident, which was said to be over their mutual love for Rihanna.

In related news, the bajan songstress got emotional during an interview for Oprah’s Next Chapter when asked of the 2009 attack she received at the hands of Brown.



Photo: Picture Group/Rex Features