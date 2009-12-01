Beanie Sigel Looks to Reawaken Aggressive Nature

“Aggressive content because I’m a very aggressive person.”

Beanie Sigel has always been known as a great lyricist that was able to bring the harsh realities of the hood to life on wax.

His strength, however, was also his weakness, as his tales may have held him back from achieving the success that Jay-Z knew he could gain. The aggressive content of the stories he told were never able to translate into major sales, although the streets always stood behind Sigel and fully endorsed his product.

In his climb back into music, the Philly native failed to even shake the table with the release of the album/mixtape The Broad Street Bully, which was released at the top of September.

Setting his sights on Jay-Z, however, has awakened an angry rapper which was first showcased on “Average Cat.” Throwing more jabs in the forms of “How I Can Kill Jiggaman” and “Think Big,” the Bully is clearly back to push some folks around.

The release of the song “I Go Off” featuring 50 Cent also established that the rapper was returning to his purest form.

Speaking with MTVs Mixtape Daily, the rapper seemed to be revived in music as he now can see no restraints that once held him back in his career.

“Me being able to do what I’m capable of doing, what I did my whole career, without the blockage of people stopping my music or my product from going to the heights it should go and it’s capable of going.”

Living in a rough world brings about rough truths that many aren’t willing to accept, let alone talk about. Sigel is a rapper that can only tell things the way that they are no matter what type of ripple effect is caused.

“Everything that’s out is aggressive, you know what I mean? Even if you look at what people would say [about] the recession — ‘It came so aggressively,’ you know what I mean? Everybody gotta move and be aggressive, and even in just a work space by being able to hold down your job you gotta go extra hard with everything, so that’s just what I do. My music reflects what’s going on today.”

In his return, the rapper also spoke on possible collaborations he would look forward to in the future.

“Right now, I’m just concentrating on my own music. I wouldn’t mind working with Yo Gotti, I’d work with Young Jeezy, I’d work with Wayne.”

Whether closure is found between Beans and Jay or not, the rapper intends to stay on his own course of revealing the truth. Stating that his next album will be titled The Closure, the project is set for a 2010 release and aims to find answers to truly part ways with his history on Roc-A-Fella and Jay-Z.