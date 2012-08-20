Exclusive: Hit-Boy Talks Rock The Bells, Future Projects & His “Dream Collaboration” [VIDEO]

Hit-Boy’s career is still moving at a lightning pace, and the West Coaster is enjoying the ride. Having already snagged a major production credit on last year’s Watch the Throne, 2012 has been about Hit-Boy’s rap dreams, a move which has been equally well received by the mainstream.

After dropping his HITStory mixtape a couple of weeks ago—which became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter— things are most definitely looking bright for the 25-year-old. Hip-Hop Wired spoke with Hit-Boy moments before his surprise guest appearance alongside Kid Cudi for their “Old School Caddy” performance at Rock the Bells Saturday (Aug. 18), where he told us his plans for the future. “I’m just working, production rapping, writing,” he said. “I feel good about everything that’s going on, just gotta’ progressing.”

As for the possibility of releasing an official album this year, he has yet to make a final decision. “I’m just kind of seeing where the wind blows. I’m seeing a lot of love from the fans, so you never know.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hit-Boy revealed his “dream collaboration,” and given his affiliation to The Throne, it might just happen.

Peep his answer below.

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired