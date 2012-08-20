Lauryn Hill Passes On Interview With Oprah

Oprah Winfrey may have gotten Rihanna to cry about Chris Brown (within second of sitting down for her interview), and even pulled emotion out of 50 Cent on her Oprah’s Next Chapter series, but not every attempt is a success. The talk show queen sought out Lauryn Hill to appear on the show, and has was turned down.

Lady O made the announcement on Twitter after someone asked that she get Hill on the show. “Tried. She said no,” Winfrey wrote.

With her OWN network struggling to keep its head above water, Winfrey has used her fan following to bring in the ratings, by way of the weekly interview special. She has been victorious in getting comment on big news stories like being granted the first sit-down with Bobbi Kristina Brown after the death of her mother—Whitney Houston. She also taped an interview with Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglass, airing next week.

Hill would have been a big grab for Winfrey as the former Fugees front woman has been in the news for her tax troubles. In June, Hill pled guilty to tax evasion charges for not paying the IRS on income earned between 2005-2007. She later came out and said that her failure to handle her taxes occurred during a time in which she removed herself from the public spotlight to protect her children.

Photo: Getty