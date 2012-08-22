CLOSE
A$AP Rocky Performs “Goldie” On Jimmy Fallon [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky made his late night television debut last night on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon. Rocky showed up dipped in an all-white outfit and ready to leave an impression on the nationwide audience. Once he hit the stage, he performed “Goldie” for the first time with help from The Roots.

Like 2 Chainz before him, A$AP Rocky’s impressive music was only enhanced by the talented group that is the legendary Roots crew. The Rock’s debut album LongLiveA$AP is not scheduled for a solid release date, but is supposed to be in stores in September with the  A$AP Mob album,  Lords Never Worry, to hit the net for free right before that. Hit the jump to check out Rocky on Fallon. 

Photo: NBC

ASAP Rocky , jimmy fallon , the roots , VIDEO

