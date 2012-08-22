A$AP Rocky Performs “Goldie” On Jimmy Fallon [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky made his late night television debut last night on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon. Rocky showed up dipped in an all-white outfit and ready to leave an impression on the nationwide audience. Once he hit the stage, he performed “Goldie” for the first time with help from The Roots.

Like 2 Chainz before him, A$AP Rocky’s impressive music was only enhanced by the talented group that is the legendary Roots crew. The Rock’s debut album LongLiveA$AP is not scheduled for a solid release date, but is supposed to be in stores in September with the A$AP Mob album, Lords Never Worry, to hit the net for free right before that. Hit the jump to check out Rocky on Fallon.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Cash Money CEO Ronald “Slim” Williams Buys Largest House In South Florida [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Evelyn Lozada [PHOTOS]

• Rick Ross Takes A Trip To Lagos, Nigeria [PHOTOS]

• Where Are They Now?: The Shining Stars of Rawkus Records [PHOTOS]

• Check My Footwork: 10 Shoes & The Rappers Who Helped Make Them Famous [PHOTOS]

• Terry Richardson Shoots Rick Ross For Rolling Stone [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Swagger Back: 10 Rappers That Were Left For Dead, But Bounced Back Like Cooked Cr@ck

• I Do: 10 Songs Rappers Dedicated To The Women In Their Lives

—

Photo: NBC