Premiere: Nitty Scott MC ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Flower Child” (Prod. By Paul Boogie) [LISTEN]

Nitty Scott MC drops off this world premiere record off of her album, The Boombox Diaries Vol. 1. “Flower Child” is a smoothed out record that features T.D.E. Capo, Kendrick Lamar on the hook and a fire verse. Nitty’s sweet voice doesn’t hold back her lyrical prowess and one of the game’s most respected spitters, K. Dot, refuses to disappoint on this Paul Boogie produced jam.

The Boombox Diaries Vol. 1, is available on iTunes on August 28th. Kendrick Lamar’s debut album, good kid m.A.A.d. city hits record stores on October 2nd. Get a listen to “Flower Child” after the jump.

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/5-Flower-Child-ft_-Kendrick-Lamar.mp3

Photo: YouTube