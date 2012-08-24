Busta Rhymes “Completely Understands” Why Lil Wayne Dislikes New York [VIDEO]

With Hip-Hop and pretty much all of New York aghast over Lil Wayne’s shocking proclamation that he hates the city, Busta Rhymes is giving his two cents on the matter.

Unlike the New York senator that used Weezy’s statement as a way to get publicity (let’s just keep it real), Bussa Buss said he can understand why the Young Money front man isn’t really into NYC. “Everybody’s entitled to their opinion,” the former Leader of the New School told Angie Martinez on Hot 97. “If you haven’t gone through in your own home town, or in any other city, what you’ve gone through in New York, and you’re not from New York, I can completely understand why he feels that way.”

Busta brought up the 29-year-old’s arrest in the city which led to his eight-month prison stint on Riker’s Island. “You come to New York to do a show, you get charged for something that [you’re] probably not guilty of. You know how New York do.”

Before the public can get up in arms, Busta made it clear that he’s not dissing New York, but believes that Wayne went down for gun possession because of who he was. “Because you were who you were, you had to eat that. If somebody was really gonna come forward and say ‘It was mine,’ that wasn’t enough for the powers that be at the time. Homie had to sit down in New York for a year, and he’s not from here.”

The New Orleans native could probably care less about the backlash, and has found support in his surrogate father Bryan “Birdman” Williams. “Whatever my son say, I’ma ride with,” Birdman announced.

Yes, Wayne is entitled to his own opinion, so hating New York is definitely his right. However, at the end of the day New York gave him Nicki Minaj, who has likely added a lot of extra zeroes to his bank account.

Just a thought.



Photo: YouTube