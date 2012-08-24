E-40 ft. Young Jeezy, Problem, Chris Brown, French Montana & Red Cafe – “Function (Remix)” [VIDEO]

We are all out here trying to function. E-40’s turn up anthem gets the proper remix treatment with Young Jeezy, Problem, Chris Brown, French Montana and Red Cafe. It’s a straight party atmosphere in this video as kids are dancing girls are twerking and more. Big Sean makes a cameo in the video as well.

The ageless wonder, E-40 continues to keep it crackulating and perpetrating well into his second decade in the game with fresh lingo and hit records for the clubs just like this. We hope E-40 never stops. Hit the jump to check out the video for the “Function” remix with Young Jeezy, Problem, Chris Brown, French Montana and Red Cafe.





http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 8 Things You Must Know About Lupe Fiasco’s Food & Liquor 2: The Great American Rap Album Pt. 1

• Don’t Like: 7 More Things Lil Wayne Apparently Doesn’t Like

• Ice-T’s Wife Coco Shows Off Her Cakes In Swimsuit On NYC Streets [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of The 2012 Summer

• Stevie J’s Top 5 Struggle Lines From The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Finale [PHOTOS]

• Cash Money CEO Ronald “Slim” Williams Buys Largest House In South Florida [PHOTOS]

• Where Are They Now?: The Shining Stars of Rawkus Records [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: YouTube