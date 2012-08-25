Method Man ft. Freddie Gibbs & Streetlife – “Built For This” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

It’s been quite a while since we heard from new music from Method Man, but he is back with an assist from Freddie Gibbs of CTE and Streetlife for “Built For This.” This song will appear on the soundtrack for the movie starring and produced by the mighty RZA, The Man With The Iron Fists. This record is produced by Frank Dukes.

The Man With The Iron Fists will hit theaters this fall on November 2nd. The M-E-T-H-O-D Man comes correct on “Built For This” and the Gary, Indiana native, Gangsta Gibbs, talks that gritty street talk that’s made him an underground favorite. The Baby Face Killa project is hitting the streets very soon and is hosted by DJ Drama. Hit the jump to get a listen to “Built For This.” https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/Method-Man-Ft-Freddie-Gibbs-Streetlife-Built-For-This-atrilli.net_.mp3

Method Man ft. Freddie Gibbs – “Streetlife” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 8 Things You Must Know About Lupe Fiasco’s Food & Liquor 2: The Great American Rap Album Pt. 1

• Don’t Like: 7 More Things Lil Wayne Apparently Doesn’t Like

• Ice-T’s Wife Coco Shows Off Her Cakes In Swimsuit On NYC Streets [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of The 2012 Summer

• Stevie J’s Top 5 Struggle Lines From The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Finale [PHOTOS]

• Cash Money CEO Ronald “Slim” Williams Buys Largest House In South Florida [PHOTOS]

• Where Are They Now?: The Shining Stars of Rawkus Records [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: YouTube