Kendrick Lamar “Doesn’t Believe In Voting” [VIDEO]

When November rolls around, Kendrick Lamar won’t be heading to a voting booth. As a matter of fact, he doesn’t believe in the idea of voting at all. The West Coast rapper was interviewed by Truth Is Scary TV (a “movement” aimed at unearthing the truth behind current events, and littered the 25-year-old with one random question after another) where he explained that neither President Obama nor Mitt Romney have his support. “I don’t do no voting,” he said. “I will keep it straight up real with you, I don’t believe in none of the sh-t that’s going on in the world.”

According to Lamar, American citizens should focus on making a difference on a smaller scale. “You talk with me for hours because everything has a contradiction, everything is higher ranking and way beyond us, way beyond people. So basically, do what you do, do good with your people live your life because what’s going isn’t really in our hands. If it’s not in the president’ hands, then it’s definitely not in yours.

“When I say ‘The president can’t even control the world,’ it’s definitely something else that’s out there that’s pushing the buttons. They could do whatever they want to do, we all puppets. Just play your cards right.”

In 1965 President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voters Rights Act outlawing discriminatory voting practices, thus allowing Black people the right to vote.

Although many in the Hip-Hop community rallied behind the election of Obama in 2008, some belonging to the culture haven’t been as vocal with their support this time around. Lupe Fiasco has been very forthcoming with his criticism of Obama, and will likely not be voting either.

—

Photo: Truth Is Scary TV