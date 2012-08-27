A$AP Rocky’s Long.Live.A$AP Debut Pushed Back [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky’s long awaited debut album, Long.Live.A$AP, will now be dropping Halloween (October 31st) later than expected. Originally scheduled to hit stores on September 11th, the Harlem rapper revealed his project’s new release date in an interview with WILD 94.9. Besides stating that A$AP Mob’s album, Lords Never Worry, should be out shortly, that PMF also shared some of the producers contributing to his album. “I’m working with a lot of people; Clams Casino, A$AP Ty Beats, I’m actually producing now, Hit-Boy, Joey Fats [Joey Fat Beats], Soufein300o,” shared Rocky.

Watch the rest of the interview with A$AP, which delves into the history of the A$AP Mob, his preferred kicks, his preference for “cougars,” and feminine hygiene, below.

Coincidentally, A$AP’s debut mixtape, Live.Love.A$AP was released on Halloween, 2011. However, it must be noted that Halloween falls on a Wednesday this year, which doesn’t fit the usual Tuesday release schedule for major label albums. Messages seeking confirmation from A$AP Rocky’s label regarding the new release date were not returned by the time this story was published.

UPDATE: According to A$AP Rocky’s record label, an official release date for Long.Live.A$AP has not been confirmed yet.

—

Photo: WILD 94.9